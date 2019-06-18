Relief For Health Institutions

First Lady Rebecca Akofo-Addo in a symbolic hand over of hospital equipment to MP for Fanteakwa South, Kofi Okyere-Agyekum.

The Rebecca Foundation has presented assorted hospital equipment to some institutions, Constituencies and Municipal Assemblies.

The donations follow requests made by these institutions to the Rebecca Foundation for emergency assistance to augment their inadequate and obsolete medical equipment.

Drawn from various parts of the country, the institutions were presented with hospital beds, wheel chairs, ultrasound machines, microscopes, defibrillators, incubators, microwave ovens, refrigerators.

A lung machine was also presented to the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who doubles as the Executive Director of The Rebecca Foundation, expressed optimism that the equipment would enhance healthcare delivery in the beneficiary institutions.

She stated that the donations were made in line with outcomes of vetting of requests for assistance put in by the various institutions to The Rebecca Foundation.

The First lady urged corporate institutions and non-governmental organizations to turn their attention to augmenting government’s effort to replace medical equipment in health facilities across the country.

She said while some well-to-do in big cities could access all manner of health deliveries at any time, it was always heart-wrenching to witness or hear of the passing of a patient because of lack of hospital beds, incubators, or some otherwise basic hospital equipment.

Among the beneficiary institutions were government health facilities, mission health centers, municipal assemblies and constituencies.

They include Wenchi Municipal Assembly, Savelugu Municipal Assembly, Shai Osudoku.

Others are Obuasi West Constituency, Dormaa West Constituency, Okaikoi Central Constituency, Upper West Akim Constituency, Fanteakwa South Constituency and Atiwa West Constituency.

The rest are Adentan Municipal Health Directorate, Techiman Holy Government Hospital and the Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle Bu Hospital.

Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South Constituency, Kofi Okyere-Agyekum, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked Mrs. Akufo-Addo and The Rebecca Foundation for their kind gesture.

He said they were particularly elated that The First Lady and her Organisation turned their focus to “smaller” health institutions in relatively remote areas to offer assistance.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri