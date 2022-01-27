Repented Moesha Flaunts Her Butt To Chide Critics

Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boudong who has recently given her life to serving God is out showcasing her butt to the world just because some critics are saying her one-time huge butt has reduced.

Late last year Moesha made the headlines over claims that she has drastically lost weight and her enormous butt no longer existed after she gave her life to Jesus Christ.

But in a bid to show that her body was intact, Moesha flaunted her curvaceous body in a video shared on her Instagram page.

She was captured in the video with her spiritual mother she tagged as Prophetess Juliana.

“Do you remember the video that was trending in which you saw my mother? The video that most of you said my face was looking a certain way? Here she is. She is my spiritual mother,” she said.

Moesha’s godmother then asked her to turn around so Ghanaians can see that her banging body is still intact.

“My sweet daughter hasn’t changed just look at her colour it’s still intact. She is my everything and by God’s grace and power, she is doing very well.

Enemies will be put to shame. My daughter is still intact, her body shape is still intact. Turn around and let them see it,” the Prophetess said.