Report Claiming Workers Contributions Of Ghc 2.8bn Are In Mess Fake – SSNIT

Dr. John Tenkorang

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has denied a media report that a whopping Ghc 2.8 billion of workers’ contributions are in a mess.

According to the management of SSNIT in a rejoinder dated April 1, 2021, “it is not true that workers’ contributions of Ghc 2.8bn are in a mess.”

The rejoinder said the article in which the allegation was made “failed to present the Trust’s responses captured in the Auditor-General’s report to the issues raised.”

It added “that though the audit ended 31st December, 2019, the major issues raised predates the present administration with some going as far as back as 2009.”

Ghc773m CAGD Debt

It explained that “of the Ghc 773m debt due the Trust from the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), Management indicated in its response to the audit queries that, it has through continuous engagement received a total payment of Ghc 665.48 million of the amount as at June, 2019.”

The rejoinder indicated that “subsequently, CAGD has transferred GHS 2.33 billion to cover part of the debt owed SSNIT. A payment plan has been put in place and Management will keep engaging CAGD and the Ministry of Finance to ensure compliance.”

Below is the rejoinder from SSNIT

By Melvin Tarlue