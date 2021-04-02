MTN-Ghana Rolls-Out No ID, No Cash out Policy Today

The MTN telecommunication group has rolled out its policy of No ID, No cash-out today, Friday, April 2, 2021.

The policy is to ensure that mobile money customers present a valid ID card that matches the name on the mobile money account before they can make a cash-out transaction.

According to Eli Hini, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobile Money Limited, during a virtual media forum Thursday, he said, the reason for this was to make the service better while protecting customers from fraud.

Mr. Hini said “From (April 2) customers will be expected to present any valid ID before they can perform a transaction. You cannot perform a transaction by proxy by giving your ID to someone to do a transaction on your behalf. You have to do the transaction by yourself. It doesn’t matter the amount you want to withdraw, you would require an ID to complete the process. The ID type and ID number is part of the cash-out process,”.

He noted that customers with Ghana Card, Passport, Voter ID, Drivers license, SSNIT card, NHIS Card can withdraw their monies.

He added that in cases where a customer was not in the position to visit a merchant to perform a transaction, he will be required to issue a letter to a designated person attached with his ID before a transaction can be performed on his behalf.

Meanwhile, MTN is currently working with the Bank of Ghana to put together an agent registry, which will ensure that any agent sanctioned by one operator will also be blacklisted by the regulator and will not be able to work for any other operator.

