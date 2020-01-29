Report Corrupt Officials To My Office – Akufo-Addo To Diplomatic Corps

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to the Diplomatic Community in Ghana to report any of his appointees who engage in acts of corruption in the course of their official dealings with them or with their offices.

The President made the call Tuesday the 28th of January 2020, when he addressed the Diplomatic Corps at the annual Meet & Greet and Diplomatic Reception held at the Peduase Lodge, Aburi.

“Should you, members of Diplomatic Corps be notified of any evidence of corruption against any of my appointees, I insist that they be shared with my office to enable action to be tree taken on the matter. That is better for our relations than unspecified generalized pronouncements on corruption” President Akufo-Addo said.

Making a case for his Government’s fight against corruption, the President indicated that “it is a matter of public record that twenty one officials of the previous administration are standing trial over their involvement in alleged acts of corruption or causing financial loss to the State and prosecutions of the persons, that is, the regulators and the individuals responsible for the banking sector crisis have commenced”.

On the PDS saga that became a topical issue in the country last year, the President stressed that “despite self-serving allegations based on deliberate misinformation the actions government took to bring the PDS concession agreement under the Millennium Corporation Contract to an end was to prevent rather than condone wrongdoing”.

“The war against corruption will not be won overnight, but with political will, it will be won. I did not come into politics to enrich myself but to serve the public interest. I am determined to help build in Ghana a model and culture of transparent open and accountable governance that will be the equal of any on the face of the planet” President Akufo-Addo addded.

President Akufo-Addo also hinted that two officials or appointees of his government are currently facing investigations. He did not however mention any specific name.

Dean of Diplomatic Corps

The Colombian Ambassador to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Her Excellency Mrs. Claudia Turbay Quintero, in an address on behalf of all her colleagues expressed support for the several social interventions and flagship programmes of the Akufo-Addo led government. She indicated that the Diplomatic Community in Ghana recognize the importance, impact and successes of the initiatives and they stand ready to help further the progress of same. She was quick to add that the success story of the “Year of Return” initiative of Government last year, is a testament of the tourism potential of Ghana and that the Diplomatic Community is fully persuaded that during the new initiative of “Beyond the Return”, Ghana will reap the benefits of it tourism wherewithal.

Foreign Minister

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in her welcome address noted that last year was a fruitful one for her office and the Ministry as far as the working relationship with the Diplomatic Community is concerned. She pledged the Foreign Ministry’s commitment to do everything within their power to assist the Diplomatic Community in Ghana as they go about their duties.

“Last year, the Ministry started a regular briefing session for Members of the Diplomatic Corps, aimed at providing foreign Missions in Ghana with credible, accurate and reliable information on Government policies, programmes and emerging socio-economic and political developments in the country. The last of these briefings featured Ministers for Finance, National Security, Information, Interior, Energy, and my good self. At the event, all of us took turns to address issues pertaining to our respective areas of competence. In view of the high patronage and interest shown by the Diplomatic Corps in this exercise, the Ministry has now institutionalized these regular briefing sessions. Going forward, therefore, the Ministry would work in close partnership with the Council on Foreign Relations – Ghana towards enriching the programme” Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said.

