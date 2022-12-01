Respect Ofori-Atta Must Go Agreement– Aggrieved NPP MPs Tell Akufo-Addo

Spokesperson for the aggrieved Majority Members of Parliament (MPs) Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to respect the roadmap agreed on with them and sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the president must fulfil his part of the agreement regarding the call to have Ken Ofori-Atta removed from office.

Reminding the President of the agreement, he said the President asked for the Finance Minister to be allowed to present the 2023 budget statement thereafter, the request to remove him from office will be considered.

The MP for Asante-Akyim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi therefore stated that since Ken Ofori-Atta has finished presenting the 2023 budget, he should be let go since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament who called for his sacking, expect the President to fulfill his part of the bargain by letting him go.

Addressing the media in Parliament after contributing to a debate on the budget, on Wednesday November 30, 2022, Mr Appiah-Kubi mentioned that “we said that we will not admit him to come to present the budget, the budget is the budget of the president but pursuant to our position, we have agreed with the president to respect the road map to address our request and that means that when we get to the end of it the president will also perform what we asked him to do.

“We expect that the President will perform his part of the arrangement. We made the request to him and he said we should wait until he finishes the budget, thereafter he will accede to our request. So we expect the president to accede to the request.”

This follows threat by the lawmakers to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if Mr Ofori-Atta was the one going to present it on behalf of the president.

The NPP MPs asked the President to immediately sack Mr. Ofori-Atta because he is bereft of ideas to turn the economy around.

By Vincent Kubi