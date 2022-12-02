2022 WASSCE Results Out

…518 Entire Results Cancelled

By Vincent Kubi

Entire results of some 518 candidates who sat for the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2022 have been cancelled for sending mobile phones into the examination.

Subject results of some 3,845 candidates have been canceled by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for sending foreign materials into examination hall.

A total number of 422,883 candidates made up of 203,753 males and 219,130 females from 977 schools entered for the examination.

This figure is 5.25 percent lower than the 2021 entry figure of 446,352. A total number of 2,818 (0.67 %) of the candidates who registered were absent from the examination, the WAEC statement added

The West African Examinations Council released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022.

The Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the Council’s website www.waecgh.org, a statement issued by WAEC on Thursday morning stated.

“Following a request from the Ghana Education Service (GES), the results of 8,486 candidates who failed to return learning support materials supplied to them and/or destroyed school property cannot be accessed online at the Council’s website.

“The affected candidates are advised to visit their schools for their results,” the statement added.

