Return To Lecture Halls, Court Orders UTAG

The Labour Division of the Accra High Court has ordered the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to immediately return to the lectures halls.

This was after the National Labour Commission (NLC) had moved an interlocutory injunction to compel them to return to duties pending the determination of the substantive matter which has to do with enforcement of the NLC directive to call off the strike.

In court on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 the court presided over by Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe said, it has taken Judicial notice of the attempts to settle the matter.

The court said negotiation cannot be conclusive if UTAG is still on strike.

Consequently, the notice for interlocutory injunction was granted while the substantive matter for enforcement has been adjourned to February 22, 2022.

The effect of this decision of the Court according to EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah means that UTAG is to return to the lecture halls.

UTAG on January 10, 2022, began a strike action and for the past month has not been able to reach a settlement with the government.

After being asked twice on February 3 and February 10 by the court to settle the matter out of court, the parties failed to reach an agreement.