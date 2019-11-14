Return To Post – Judicial Staff Told

Cynthia Pamela A. Addo

The Judicial Service has asked members of the Judicial Service Staff Association (JUSAG) to return to post with immediate effect.

The Service made the call in a statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela A. Addo.

It expressed concern over the decision of JUSAG to embark on a strike action on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, inspite of an earlier declaration by the National Labour Commission that the intended strike action was illegal.

“Management advises the general public that all courts are functioning and are open for service,” the statement dated November 13, noted.

BY Melvin Tarlue