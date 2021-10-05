Rev. Abbeam Danso Headlines ‘Let’s Worship’ Concert

Rev. Abbeam Danso

The much-anticipated gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Let’s Worship’ concert, an initiative put together by Abbeam Danso Ministries in partnership with God’s Solution Centre (GSC), will take place on December 3, 2021 in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Gospel singer and a minister of God, Rev. Abbeam Danso is billed to headline the event which is expected to attract thousands of gospel music lovers from all walks of life.

This will be the first time Rev. Danso will be performing in Kumasi. Already, the enthusiasm is building up, with a lot of people preparing to welcome him in Kumasi.

Rev. Danso, whose passion for praise and worship has seen him minister across Europe, is a celebrated Ghanaian praise and worship singer and songwriter.

Known for his hit tracks such as You Are Great, All My Works, Power And Honour, Bre Bre, Nhyira and other popular renditions, the gospel singer will be one of the main attractions at the concert which is expected to attract a large number of gospel music fans.

The ‘Let’s Worship’ concert, which is a quarterly gospel music event to entertain Ghanaian gospel music fans, is being organised to thank God for the mercies and kindness He continues to shower on Ghana.

According to the organisers, the event will feature seasoned and talented gospel music stars in the country who will showcase their powerful and alluring voices to the satisfaction of music fans. It has been designed to give credence to the importance of praise and worship in the life of a Christian.

They described the ‘Let’s Worship’ concert as an event designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of people.

The concert, which will kick off at 4:30pm, promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations.

The concert will be one electrifying worship moment where Christians will be drawn closer to God through pure worship.

The previous editions of the event which was held at the God’s Solution Centre (GSC), located at the Abbeam City, Kasoa Obom road recently, witnessed lively performances from artistes such as KK Fosu, Mr Drew, Yaw Berk, Kyrmi, Helina Rhabbles, Kaywa and Millicent Yankey from United States of America (USA).

By George Clifford Owusu