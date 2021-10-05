Sagnarigu MCE Secures 100% Votes

Ahmed Yakubu Mohammed confirmed as Sagnarigu MCE

The Assembly Members of the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly has confirmed the President’s nominee, Ahmed Yakubu Mohammed as the Municipal Chief Executive.

The President’s nominee polled 33 votes representing 100% out of the 33 votes cast.

Mr. Yakubu Mohammed after his confirmation told journalists that the 100% endorsement by the assembly members of the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly is a clear manifestation that the assembly members believe in the development of the Sagnarigu Municipality.

He thanked President Akufo-Addo for allowing him to serve and thanked chiefs and opinion leaders in the municipality for their kind support.

The confirmed MCE for the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly said that he is prepared and ready to move the municipality to the next level of development.

According to the MCE, he will establish an Agro Development Fund where tractor services will be provided for farmers in he municipality as well as developing a micro-finance scheme for women and vulnerable group to empower them to combat poverty.

Mr. Mohammed promised that during his regime he will construct an integrated lorry park and modern market complex in the municipality to enhance economic development.

“ I wish to appeal to all the assembly members, chiefs, opinion leaders to support me to make this dream a reality in our time.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Sagnarigu