Rev. Wengam Addresses Ghanaian Pastors In Canada

Rev. Wengam addressing the leaders

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has underlined the need for church leaders to serve with integrity and absolute dedication to their calling.

He was addressing a leaders’ meeting in Toronto with Ghanaian Assemblies of God pastors and other leaders based in Canada.

Speaking on “Impactful Leadership”, Rev. Wengam urged the leaders to prioritise legacy, exhibit loyalty, and invest in their personal and spiritual development.

The General Superintendent shared the vision of the leadership of the church in Ghana with the audience.

The Chairman of the Ghanaian Assemblies of God Fellowship in Canada, Rev. Milton Offei, expressed their gratitude to the Ghanaian leader for his “impactful visit.”