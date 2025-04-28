Samira Bawumia Substantially Re-Defined Second Lady Role – Study

Former Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

A new research study, published by a reputable and peer-reviewed international journal, has found that Samira Bawumia contributed significantly to the transformation of the Second Lady position during her husband’s tenure as the Vice President.

The study which was published by Drumspeak, the International Journal of Research in the Humanities and co-authored by Prof. G. Etse Sikanku and Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, sought to analyse media narratives of the Second Lady among selected credible media houses in Ghana.

Findings indicate that Mrs. Bawumia was perceived as a stabilising force due to her decorous, spousal, motherly, gentle, no-drama and generally decent demeanor as second lady. Though she seemed to have fulfilled her traditional role as a Second Lady, the second highest frame unearthed was the social interventionist frame.

This frame pointed to Mrs. Bawumia’s socially minded programmes particularly for young girls, women and children that sought to equip them with skills, inspire and empower them to attain achieve their goals. As Second Lady, Mrs. Bawumia was highly involved in a variety of national and international initiatives that sought to address the welfare of underprivileged girls, the youth and other vulnerable groups in society. It was not surprising that this constituted one of the most prevalent frames discovered by the authors.

Another significant narrative associated with the Second Lady was her political role. In this role the Second Lady was seen as a strong, efficient and eloquent communicator who contributed significantly to campaigns and political communication in the country. It highly substantive political discourse marked a new phase in Ghana’s democracy as it has become evident that second ladies can contributed meaningfully to the democratic politics.

Put together Sikanku and Donkor (2025) conclude that Mrs. Samira Bawumia’s, time as Second Lady was marked by significant change as she did not just limit herself to the stereotypical roles of political spouses but made recognizable impact as an engaging, vocal and socially oriented advocate.

She was a very visible and effective figure on the campaign trail and also an impactful second lady.

This research demonstrates that she personifies an era of extraordinary change in the role of second ladies through her unique and multitasking roles as a force of dignity, stability but also a crucible agent of change, social welfare and public advocacy.

In terms of contribution to knowledge and the usefulness of the study authors Sikanku and Donkor write that “this research will contribute to knowledge on the reportage of high-profile political spouses, particularly the position of the Second Lady, which although elevated or expanded in stature, has not seen corresponding academic scrutiny. This study not only fills an important gap in academic literature as it constitutes one of the earliest studies of media representation of the position of second ladies in Ghana, but also further contributes to the literature on framing and coverage of female public figures by using media from a less studied jurisdiction thereby expanding knowledge on spousal political framing and leadership.”

In a political space which is sometimes filled with drama, controversy and scandals, Mrs. Bawumia’s non- scandal and highly respectable time as Second Lady, evidently demonstrated through the media analysis, shows that she continues to be an exemplary Second Lady through her conduct and by so doing elevated the public participation of women in politics through her eloquent and energetic participation in political campaigns, governance, social intervention programmes and advocacy.