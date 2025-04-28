Cocaine Coast Nomenclature

The recent cocaine bust at the Kotoka International Airport is a matter of concern.

It paints a picture of a preference for Ghana by drug pushers, an impetus which is far from leaving the country. It can be equated to the mad rush for our forests by illegal miners in furtherance of an unwritten pact since January 7, 2025.

There is something about the country today they find working in their favour. We do not know it and can only conjecture.

It could be about cracks in the security architecture which works to their advantage or something else.

We cannot shower plaudits on government because under their watch the country is being gradually turned into a hub for hard drugs, a West African Columbia.

Previous hauls under the current administration and the matters that have arisen out of them gave us an unenviable appreciation on the opioid chart.

Whatever happened to the brouhaha over the cocaine haul at Sapeiman near Amasaman in Accra?

Have the government agencies and propaganda machinery managed to hush the story through arrests and the introduction of headlining subjects to divert attention from it?

Be it as it may, the difference between the Mahama government and its predecessor in terms of managing the opioid pandemic is easy to determine.

Under the previous administration, there was a zero tolerance for the drug trade busts occasionally being recorded.

Today, the picture is different and the efforts at challenging the authenticity of the busts by the Government Spokesperson heightens the suspicion of observers.

The embarrassment associated with one’s country earning the unenviable label of cocaine hub is too much to be ignored.

So far, we as citizens have not been convinced that the cocaine cases and the allegations associated with them have been sufficiently managed.

The AirMed brouhaha and the unconvincing narratives such as the emergency landing gear fault by the Government Spokesperson left a bitter taste in our palates. Some defences such as those made to dwarf Rev. Ntim Fordjour’s AirMed revelations, are insulting. Did he claim the aircraft suffered a puncture in the air? Stratosphere potholes?

We do not expect anything to come out of our calls for independent auditing of the AirMed landings and the power outage at the airport at the time.

Where are the exhibits, and who is the said Alhaji claimed to be behind the Sapeiman haul?

Hiding behind the title Alhaji might have provided a temporary escape route for agencies involved in the smuggling of the opioid stuff into the country, and perhaps repacking same for the European or US markets.

Were some people knee-deep in the drug smuggling business and waiting in the wings to launch the trade big time after the elections which saw a change in government?

We can bet this is not going to be the last bust. Many would be reported and while some could be pursued to the court, many might just end up like the Sapeiman and the former parliamentary candidate’s case. Until the next bust is made, so long folks.