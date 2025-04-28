Ken Agyapong Calls For Amnesty For Alan, Afoko

Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a 2024 presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made it clear that the NPP’s quest to recapture power in 2028 would be impossible without genuine unity.

To this end, he has called on the party’s national executives to grant all suspended party members amnesty.

Speaking during the NPP’s ‘Thank You Tour’ in Takoradi, Mr. Agyapong said, “I call for amnesty to be granted to Paul Afoko, Alan Kyerematen, and every other suspended member of our party.”

According to him, this is necessary as part of the party’s reconciliation and healing process.

He quoted Mark 3:25 and Matthew 11:17-18, and stated that, “A house that is divided against itself cannot stand.”

He stressed the need for the party to mend internal rifts and present a united front ahead of the next elections.

He was hopeful that such move was the surest way to enable the party unite to wrestle political power in 2028.

“I am appealing to the national executives to grant amnesty to Afoko, Alan and everybody who has been suspended by the party. Let us recall them to the party and unite,” he reiterated.

He argued that the NPP’s defeat in 2024 could partly be attributed to the poor manner in which the party handled its disciplinary actions against some officers.

In his opinion, many of the suspended officials such as Paul Afoko and Alan Kyerematen must be recalled into the party, if the NPP wishes to unite and rebuild its political strength for the next election.

He continued that it would be in the interest of the executives and the party, to apologise to any member who has been offended.

“I will stand on behalf of the NPP to apologise to everybody NPP has offended,” he stated.

He further urged members to set aside personal preferences and rivalries from the 2024 elections and work together to form a united front to recapture power in 2028.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi