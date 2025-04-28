Suspect Arrested Over 23- Year-Old Woman’s Murder

Robert Kwabena Boamah

A key suspect in the murder of a young woman in the Kwadaso Municipality, has been apprehended by the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Robert Kwabena Boamah, 34, was arrested at his hideout in Namong, near Offinso, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

A press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit in the Region, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, stated that, the police received a distress call on Monday, April 21, 2025, that a female body had been found near the Mighty Jesus Educational Complex in Dominase.

According to him, upon reporting to the scene, officers identified the deceased as Dorothy Owusu Annor, alias Maa Abena, 23, who had multiple stab wounds on her body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an abandoned Opel Astra taxi cab with registration number AS8575-Y was found at the scene, with its ignition key still intact.

Further investigation by the police established the suspect as the owner of the vehicle, which led to his arrest.

According to the police, Kwabena Boamah admitted to committing the crime.

After his arrest, he appeared weak and confessed to attempting to take his own life by drinking a bottle of weedicide, police disclosed.

He was promptly taken to the Abuakwa Polyclinic for treatment and later discharged.

The police are currently working to arraign the suspect before court to face the full rigours of the law.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has pledged its commitment in ensuring the safety and security of all residents, as well as pursuing justice for victims of violent crimes.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi