Rev Wengam Ordains 32 Pastors

Rev. Stephen Wengam

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has ordained 32 pastors and elevated others to the rank of Exhorters and Licentiates, at a ceremony at the Assemblies of God Retreat Centre at the Shai Hills.

Preaching a sermon on “How the Pastor must also do the work of an Evangelist,” he charged Assemblies of God pastors to lead their flocks to win souls and plant new churches. This, he said, is consistent with the church’s 2024 theme: “Send the Light,” as well as the instruction the Apostle Paul gave his son Timothy who was pastoring the church at Ephesus.

Rev. Wengam emphasised that the mission of the church is to win souls and disciple the nations. He bemoaned the situation where the church is now focusing on the means to the end, not her major calling to propagate the gospel of Christ.

Rev. Wengam called on the church to contribute her quota to ensure that the 2024 elections are peaceful, free and fair.

Present were the General Secretary of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Ernest Birikorang and the Regional Superintendent, Rev. Michael Ayesu.

At the weekend, Rev. Wengam officiated the burial service at Chiraa in the Bono Region for Rev. Mrs. Hannah Amponsah, one of the foremost lady pastors of Assemblies of God, Ghana and widow of Rev. Stephen Amponsah, the longest serving Assistant General Superintendent of the church.