Mallam Atta Market To Become Modern Market Complex

THE MALLAM ATTA Market, located in the Ayawaso Central Municipality in Accra, will be redeveloped into a modern market complex and a shopping mall, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Assembly, Archibold Cobbina, has announced.

The redevelopment of the market forms part of a “comprehensive strategic plan” being undertaken by the Assembly among other developmental projects being carried out across the municipality, among them the provision of storm drains to control perennial flooding; construction of alleys in slum areas; reduction of environmental pollution; improvement of traffic management infrastructure; and planting of trees to promote green environment.

The MCE made this announcement in his address at the inauguration ceremony of the Third Assembly of the municipality on Monday.

“You are coming at a time the Assembly, under my leadership, has initiated a comprehensive strategic plan aimed at developing the Municipality into a modern city,” he iterated.

To successfully implement all these programmes require resources, he intimated, adding that the Assembly is putting in place necessary measures aimed at improving its internally generated fund mobilisation.

“The Assembly is introducing modern technological tools in its revenue mobilisation operations in line with the government’s digitalisation agenda being championed by the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia. This is to enhance efficiency in the collection and make payment easier and convenient for the citizens so as to increase our revenue to enable us provide quality services for the people,” the MCE stated.

He urged the newly elected assembly members to “be servants to your electorates tasked with the noble role of shaping the trajectory of events of the community,” as their election “is an indication of the trust your electorates have bestowed on you.”

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, President Akufo-Addo charged the newly elected assembly members to deepen local governance and decentralisation in their respective areas to enable the citizens have access to basic public services in their districts rather than demanding for such services from Accra.

“The government,” he noted, “is keen on building your capacity to provide local leadership. Hence, we have retooled the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) with the state-of-the-art facilities and other training resources to enable them effectively provide the needed training for your competence enhancement. As a first step, the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, through the ILGS, will in the next few weeks organise your orientation and training to enable you appreciate the expected roles and responsibilities.”

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio