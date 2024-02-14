Ruth Adjei Bounces Back With ‘M’ehu Yesu’

Ruth Adjei

Gospel musician, Ruth Adjei, has made a comeback to the gospel music arena with a new song titled ‘M’ehu Yesu.’

The song’s deeply moving lyrics centre on encouraging Christians to boldly share the gospel of Christ with non-Christians as well as altering their attitudes and behaviours.

‘M’ehu Yesu,’ which is currently making waves on various digital streaming platforms, is a tribute to Ruth Adjei’s creative talent and a ray of hope for everyone looking for spiritual support.

The quality of ‘M’ehu Yesu,’ a mid-tempo song with danceable beats suitable for any social gathering, is what she hopes would enhance her positive reputation as well as attract more social media followers.

Ruth Adjei believes her new song will encourage the hopeless to place their trust in God and share the good news of Jesus Christ with a large number of people worldwide.

Her songs often touch on themes of God’s faithfulness and the importance of believers giving thanks to Him while they are still here on earth.

Ruth Adjei, who entered the gospel music scene some years back, began her career providing backing vocals for several gospel artistes, including Joe Mettle, Hannah Marfo, Gifty Osei, Francis Adjei, Ceccy Twum, and Kofi Sarpong.