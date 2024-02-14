‘Gospel Musicians Can Belong To A Political Party

Akesse Brempong

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Akesse Brempong, says there is nothing wrong with artistes aligning with the ideologies of a political party in the country.

The musician questioned the reason why, as a country, we are intolerable of gospel artistes throwing their weight behind a political party of their choice, particularly in an election year.

The ‘God is working’ hitmaker is of the firm belief that musicians can be partisan and still appeal to a much polarised society.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime‘s Celeb Biz Saturday, Akesse Brempong indicated that, our intolerance to divergent political views may be detrimental to our very own survival.

“As much as the gospel musician is an individual, has ideologies, and can identify with the ideologies of a political party, the gospel musician can belong to a political party.

“But the other thing is when you know that the people your ministry is for are cross-partisan and that you align with this party, especially in Ghana.

“Ghanaians can tolerate the idea of gospel musicians supporting a party. I don’t know why it is,” he said.

Akesse Brempong further added that the hypocrisy and vilification of individuals who support a political party must stop.

The gospel artiste also revealed that he is not financially supported by his church for being a pastor.

According to him, he does not want to be a financial liability to his church while discharging his pastoral duties.

The musician said he relies on multiple streams of revenue aside from his music career to make ends meet.