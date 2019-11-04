Ridge Church School Donates To Three Institutions

Headmistress of Ridge Church School, Nana Ama Acheampong presenting the items to Ms Mary Kuffour of Klicks Foundation

The Ridge Church School has presented assorted food items to three institutions to climax its annual Harvest and Outreach programme.

The programme, instituted by the founding fathers of the school is to inculcate in the pupils the act of giving to the needy and the vulnerable in society which is one of the basic precepts of Christianity.

The beneficiary institutions are the Ridge hospital Children’s department, Remar Ghana and Klicks Africa foundation.

They received items including sanitary products, groceries, canned foods, cartons of water and fruits, which were donated by the learners.

In addition to the gifts, the learners also contributed money which will be used to finance specific requests of the beneficiary institutions.

A church service to climax the Harvest Program, themed: “Givers Never Lack” was attended by pupils of the institution, staff and parents as well as representatives of the beneficiary organizations who expressed their gratitude to God in a more practical way for showing them, their families and the school love and mercy.

The service featured songs, recital and scripture reading by members of the school community as well as wonderful renditions by the school choir as Rev. Laud Gyampoh preached a brief sermon to drive home the event’s noble purpose.

Headmistress of Ridge Church School, Nana Ama Acheampomaa, reiterated the purpose of the event, saying “we are a Christian school and we believe that one of the values of Christians is to give and Jesus admonishes us to give and so this has become a traditions we do it every year knowing that when we give as scripture said we will not lack.”

Mary Kuffour, of Klicks Africa Foundation, on behalf of the beneficiary institutions expressed her thanks to the Ridge Church School for their kind gesture and prayed for the Lords blessing on the institution.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Juliana Tamatey