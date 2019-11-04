GAC Outdoors New HIV Policy

The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) and its partners have outdoored the new National HIV & AIDS Policy towards ending AIDS by 2030.

The new policy underpins the national response by identifying the gaps and updating the current 2013 policy with relevant information that will support Ghana towards achieving it 2030 AIDS targets.

It also seeks to address key and emerging trends in HIV prevention, treatment, care and support and align them with the sustainable development goals and the national development goals that reinforce the multisectoral response to HIV in Ghana.

The Policy was outdoored at the 2019 World AIDS Day (WAD) launch in Accra on the theme: “Communities Making a Difference- Help End AIDS.”

Acting Director General GAC, Kyeremeh Atuahene, speaking at the event said GAC recognizing that changes have occurred in the global and national HIV epidemiology, policy and technology, hence modifications have been made to the policy to reflect those changes.

He further noted that the policy is guided by four pillars for greater involvement of people living with HIV/AIDS, alignment with global concepts and frameworks, decentralization of multi sector planning and partnership and collaboration with public private local and international institutions.

“The Policy is expected to ensure the effective and efficient coordination harmonization and implementation of the Policy by the various stakeholders,” he said.

World AIDS Day

is an occasion for stakeholders to refocus their energies towards issues and efforts that would lead to the achievement of the 90-90-90 targets by 2020.

Mr. Atuahene said Ghana has the right policies and standard models of care in place as well as the technical capacity to deliver high quality prevention, treatment and care services to enable her achieve the 90-90-90 targets.

However, he raised concerns about the growing trend of complacency among Ghanaians about HIV and AIDS, which he said is leading to the low uptake of HIV services.

“The 90-90-90 targets are within reach if every Ghanaian will do his/her part in ensuring that they commit to doing things that keep them negative or adhere to anti-retroviral treatment and stop stigmatizing people living with or affected by HIV,” he said.

Dr Kwadwo Appiah Kubi, MP For Atwima Kwawoma Constituency of Ashanti Region, Representing the Executive Oversight Minister of GAC, reiterated government’s support for domestic funding for HIV response activities.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri