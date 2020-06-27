Ridge Hospital Investigates Patient’s Death

Ridge Hospital

The Management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has begun investigations into the cause of death of a female patient in the care of medical officers at the facility.

According to the husband of the deceased, his late wife was prescribed a ‘wrong medication’ by a doctor which led to her untimely death.

In a Facebook post making the rounds in the media, the husband Dr Emmanuel Kobena Kuto, Director of the Ghana Institute of Languages, narrated the unfortunate incident leading to the death of his wife and called out Ridge Hospital for their supposed negligence.

The Hospital has however in a statement said it is making an enquiry into the unfortunate incident in order to establish events leading to the sad situation.

” The findings of the investigation would be shared with all stakeholders, ” the statement signed by the Medical Director, Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh said.

He said the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge practices an open-door policy and thus encourage its

clients to report any misgiving or seek clarity on any clinical procedure with the customer service or public relations units for proper management response.

“We will like to assure you that we will continue to provide quality health care to the people of this country and beyond.

As a tertiary facility, we put the safety of our clients first in all our dealings.

Management would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the husband and family,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri