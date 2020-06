President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo thanked God and his party for acclaiming him as the 2020 Presidential candidate of the NPP.

He has accepted to lead the party in December.

Addressing party executives at the Alisa Hotel on Saturday, June 27, the President expressed gratitude to the national Executives of the NPP.

By Melvin Tarlue