Nana Picks Bawumia Again As Running Mate

President Nana Akufo-Addo has once again chosen Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the December 2020 presidential elections.

It is the fourth time the Vice President is going as Mr Akufo-Addo’s running mate.

He expressed great confidence in the Vice President to be his running mate.

President Akufo-Addo was acclaimed by the National Executive of the NPP on Saturday, June 27, as the December 7, 2020 presidential candidate of the NPP.

Mr Akufo-Addo observed he had not had to struggle for a running mate because of Vice President Bawumia whom he described as a loyal person.

By Melvin Tarlue