John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor was among the dignitaries who attended the acclamation of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The acclamation took place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra in Saturday, June 27, 2020 by the National Executive Council of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), paving way for President Nana Akufo-Addo to lead the NPP for the fourth time in a presidential election.

By Melvin Tarlue