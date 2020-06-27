I’m Eternally Grateful To You – Bawumia Tells Nana

Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu has sent out an emotional message to President Nana Akufo-Addo on chosing him as his running mate for the fourth time.

Mr Akufo-Addo announced to the leadership of the NPP on Saturday June 27, that Bawumia was his running mate for the 2020 elections.

President Akufo-Addo was acclaimed by the NPP as its 2020 Presidential candidate.

And speaking after being picked, Dr Bawumia paid glowing tributes to Akufo-Addo.

He associated himself with the views of President Akufo-Addo that “politics is a call to serve.”

“Mr President, I will never take the trust and loyalty you have reposed in me for granted,” he told the President.

“I thank you for giving me the opportunity, God bless,” he added.

Mr President you have chosen me for the fourth and the people of Ghana will give you four more years to do more for Ghanaians, he said

“You have loved me, you have cared for me and appreciated me and I say God bless you”, according to Dr Bawumia.

By Melvin Tarlue