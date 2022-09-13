Right To Information C’ssion Launches Week Celebration

Yaw Sarpong Boateng (middle) addressing the media

THE RIGHT to Information Commission (RTIC) last Thursday launched its annual ‘Right to Information (RTI) week celebration with activities lined up to sensitise the public on how to exercise their right in seeking information from relevant state and private institutions.

The RTI week celebration will also see the observance of this year’s International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI). This will be the second event for Ghana since the inception of Act 989.

The IDUAI, set aside by the United Nations to celebrate access to information across the globe, is billed for September 28 each year.

The celebration, scheduled for September 17 to 28, is on the theme: “Artificial Intelligence, E-Governance and Access to Information.”

Executive Secretary of the Right to Information Commission, Yaw Sarpong Boateng, addressing the media, said the celebration will also commence with radio and television interviews to educate and enlighten the public on the Right to Information law.

He reiterated that the public forum will afford the participants the opportunity to interact with stakeholders and foreign partners on how to strengthen the right to access information.

Other activities include a health walk and medical screening, which will be held at The Odadee Alumni and Mentorship Centre, Madina, Accra, on Saturday, September 17.

President Akufo-Addo, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, and the public are billed to be part of the celebration.

The Right to Information Commission was set up under the Right to Information Act 2019 (ACT 989) with the mandate to promote, monitor, protect and enforce the right to information granted under Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution and the provision of Act 989.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke