NSS Cautions Personnel Against Scammers

MANAGEMENT OF the National Service Scheme (NSS) says its attention has been drawn to

various activities of some unscrupulous and diabolical elements propagating false correspondences online, in respect of an existing opportunity for prospective personnel to check

their postings for a fee before it is officially released.

These individuals have created WhatsApp and Facebook groups with moderators parading as

agents of the scheme, for such dubious and nefarious activities.

The NSS said the dubious online reports read “NSS NTC GES updates”, “All 2022 NSS applicants who wish to view their places of posting before it is officially released should call or WhatsApp 0506089181 or join a telegram platform, https://t.me/gesupdate.”

It said another of such fraudulent messages on social media reads: “NSS applicants who have finished their online application and wish to have a look at where they have been posted to before official release should contact +233504224144, with monetary bidding of GH¢12.00 checking fee. However, those who want their checking done before payment would pay GH¢20.00.”

“The NSS states unequivocally that these pieces of information are fake, a scam, and a dubious

attempt to swindle unsuspecting prospective national service personnel. The scheme will

under no circumstance request prospective personnel to pay a fee to check their places of

posting. It is also a wicked attempt to taint the credibility of the administration of the NSS,” it stated.

Furthermore, the NSS said the scheme does not operate WhatsApp or Telegram groups with moderators parading as agents of the National Service Scheme.

It added that, “For the record, the management of the NSS has not yet done postings for the 2022/2023 National Service personnel. The NSS wishes to emphasise that prospective National Service personnel should wait for the official release from the scheme before they go to check their place of posting.

“The management further states that the NSS has always maintained its conventional practices

of communicating with service personnel without using agents or agencies. The security agencies are on the alert to track the culprits and get them to face the full rigours of the law.”

It therefore cautioned prospective service personnel to desist from involving themselves in such negative acts and assist the security personnel to expose the perpetrators.