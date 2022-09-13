CIBT Graduates Urged To Explore Potential Business Markets

Board members of CIBT in a group photograph with graduates

GRADUATES of the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology (CIBT) have been urged to target and explore the potential business markets in the country to help expand the local economy.

At the 9th congregation ceremony at Accra, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi, called on the graduates to discover new technology and innovative ways to meet the needs of society and identify the available opportunities in the country despite the economic challenges.

According to him, the university has prepared the graduates with various practical entrepreneurial courses to get them acquainted with the current challenges in the country, hence the need to provide a problem-solving solution in the business space to improve productivity.

He further stated that the degrees conferred on the graduates will go a long way to empower them to start and grow successful businesses and contribute significantly to national development.

“As well-trained entrepreneurs from this great institution, you have to take the bold step to identify a lucrative business opportunity to build your businesses and be competitive; develop an innovative plan that will help you tap into the potential market and also look beyond the country to expand your brand.

“I encourage all graduates to take advantage of all the avenues created by the Government of Ghana and corporate agencies in other to identify the potential markets for their businesses,” he said.

Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Dr. John Kofi Mensah, said business and technology are an integral part of any developmental agenda for any organisation in the country, an opportunity the graduates can explore to contribute their quota to the nation’s development.

Dr. Mensah urged the graduates to show positive competitiveness in the job market with the knowledge acquired in Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

Sixty-three students graduated from various disciplines, including Business Administration Management, Public Sector Management and Administration, Religious Studies, as well as Church Administration and Information Technology.

Alice Tindanbil emerged the best student in Accounting and the overall best student for the 2022 year group.

CIBT, established under the auspices of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra in 2007, is accredited by the National Accreditation Board and affiliated with the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke