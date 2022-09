Anthony Joshua’s team has confirmed that he has agreed to all terms to fight Tyson Fury on December 3, 2022.

According to TalkSport, the duo will meet in a WBC heavyweight title fight.

The fight is expected to hold at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Joshua lost his belts to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, and failed in his attempt to reclaim them last month, as Uysk outboxed him.