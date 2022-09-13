Rapper, PnB Rock Shot Dead

American rapper and singer, Rakim Hasheem Allen, AKA PnB Rock, has been shot dead.

PnB Rock was shot dead during a robbery in South Los Angeles, United States of America on Monday night.

Los Angeles Times reports that he was shot during a robbery at the Roscoes’s House of Chicken&Waffles after his girlfriend posted a location-tagged photo on Instagram.

Speaking on the incident, Los Angeles Police captain, Kelly Muniz, said an armed suspect entered the restaurant and demanded Rock’s jewellery.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” he said.