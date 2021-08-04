Riohs Originate Holds Fashion Show

RIOHS ORIGINATE, a fashion training institute with international recognition, at the weekend held a fashion show dubbed ‘Joie De Vivre’, to showcase products and designs made by the students to mark the celebration of the evolution of style in the fashion industry.

‘Joie De Vivre (JDV)’ is a practical assessment of the students’ design and illustration performance in the course aimed at empowering the students to explore how the creatives ‘embody’ their own art in the full spirit of charisma to connect with the audience.

It also encourages students to take the course they are pursuing at Riohs Originate seriously and also have a feel in the journey of becoming a renowned fashion designer.

Fashion experts who attended the event described ‘Joie De Vivre’ fashion show as one of the classic shows to be organised by the school that trains individuals to become fashion designers in just six (6) months.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Richard Ohene Sika, founder of Riohs Originate fashion school, who doubles as talent manager responsible for nurturing, coaching, and grooming the students, indicated that he was impressed with the combination of fabrics by the students, designs, and ultimately the creative exhibition of the students.

“Riohs Originate has established itself as the best fashion school in Ghana providing six months of tuition in fashion design and illustration. It’s impressive to know that the 3-hour exciting event will unearth some of the fashion talents and prepare our students for the job market.”

The founder of the fashion school, who recently won Best Fashion Entrepreneur at this year’s edition of Fashion Ghana Honours & Awards, said his outfit which started about ten years ago has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to the development of the fashion industry in Ghana.

The school has won a number of awards which include Promising School 2016, Best Fashion Institution 2017, Best Fashion Institution 2018, Best Fashion Institution 2019, and Best Fashion Institution 2020.

By George Clifford Owusu