Rising Youth Win Big At 2nd Spotlight Awards

A youth recipient receives her award

The just-ended second edition of 2022 Spotlight Awards Africa held at the Airport West Hotel on Saturday, July 16, 2022, witnessed nominees, and honorees gracing the colourful and well-attended event.

The scheme seeks to celebrate and award youth contributing their quota in their various fraternities in the entrepreneurship field and entertainment industry.

The night saw thrilling performances from Swiss bands as patrons and awardees enjoyed contemporary and indigenous Ghanaian music. The award scheme introduced some new categories; Food Blogger of the Year and the Beauty Brand of the Year.

Project Executive of Spotlight Awards Africa, Ms. Mimi Owusu-Appiah, in her opening address shared her congratulatory message to all the awardees and honorees to do more so it can encourage the youth in the country.

According to her, Spotlight Awards Africa will continue to scout for great people who are not being recognised but are contributing their quota to the society and the economy at large.

Honoree of the night, CEO of NELPLAST Eco Ghana Limited, Mr. Nelson Boateng, lauded the scheme for their honour, and affirmed that his outfit will continue to use waste materials to build schools and affordable houses in the years to come.

President and founder of Charger Limited, Dr. Bortey’s representative, receiving the honorary recognition on behalf of his President thanked the scheme and tasked them to honour well-befitting industry players in the country.

The enviable category of the night, Outstanding Youth Personality of the Year went to Afia Agyakoma Bonsu while Female Entrepreneur of the Year went to Maud Amenu. Categories such as Beauty Brand of the Year, Content Creator, Food Blogger, Innovative Youth and Discovery went to Unique Hemaa Establishment, Naaku Allotey, Narkie Yeboah, Cistus Owusu Abrefa and Samuel Oseigyei Kumar respectively.

Other categories as Emerging Brand and Youth in Music was won by Blush Amber Jewelry and Nana Yaw Kesi among others.