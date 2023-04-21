Rita Dominic, Husband Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Rita Dominic and husband

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and husband, Fidelis Anosike, commemorated the first anniversary of their traditional wedding on Wednesday, April 19.

The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony that was the talk of the town in 2022, took to social media to share their joy on this special occasion.

Rita Dominic, sharing stunning photos from their traditional wedding, captioned the post with “19th April, one year today.” The traditional wedding took place in Dominic’s home state, Imo, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The couple got engaged in April of the same year.

She was hosted by friends to a very beautiful and colourful bridal shower. The private event saw some of Nollywood’s screen goddesses in attendance.

From Ego Boyo, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson-Akande to Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, Chioma Chukwuka, and Michelle Dede, it was indeed a beautiful evening filled with fun and laughter.