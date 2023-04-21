Yaw Baah Withdraws NPP PC Bid For Kumawu

Yaw Baah

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Kumawu, Yaw Baah has withdrawn from the party’s parliamentary candidate contest ahead of the by-election, just weeks after throwing his hat into the ring.

In a statement, the former legislator stated that he saw himself as “a great player in the scheme of things as far as the NPP’s agenda of “Breaking the 8″ is concerned.”

For him, Kumawu’s interests would be better served if he stayed outside and helped unify the party in the constituency.

“Having considered my political status and pedigree within the large family, I have come to the conclusion that the last atom of my “political breath” should be at the disposal of the National Front, rather than at the periphery of Kumawu,” he said.

“It has never been my hallmark to embark on an endorsement spree. However, with the Kumawu peculiar situation, coupled with lasting peace demands, I entreat all delegates to vote en-mass for my niece “ObaatanpaSerwaah”, whose mother once presided over Sekyere East District Assembly, between 2003-2007, before Kumawu was Carved out of Effiduase/Asokore,” he stated.

He argued that the female aspirant is also considered not belonging to any of the two powerful blocks in Kumawu.

He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Kumawu Traditional Council, led by Omanhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, for their unwavering support.

By Ernest Kofi Adu