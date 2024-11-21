Road Crash Deaths Decline By 14% – Report

Stakeholders with the report

Road crash fatalities in Accra have declined by 14% in 2023, marking the third consecutive year of reductions in reported deaths.

According to the 2023 Accra Road Safety Report, developed by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) with technical support from Vital Strategies, road traffic deaths dropped from 102 in 2022 to 88 in 2023 with vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists—accounting for 82% of the deaths.

The report, launched on November 18, 2024, during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, indicated that men constituted 85% of fatalities and 69% of serious injuries recorded within the year.

It further added that high-risk crash locations included Opeibea Intersection on Liberation Road, Avenor Junction on J.A. Kufuor Avenue, and North Dzorwulu Intersection along the George Walker Bush Highway.

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, in a speech delivered on her behalf commended stakeholders for their efforts in improving road safety stressing that while the reduction in fatalities was encouraging, the data underscores the need for further actions to protect vulnerable road users.

“The report shows that vulnerable road users accounted for a significant proportion of the deaths, and we must continue to work harder to safeguard them,” she said.

Mayor Sackey urged stakeholders to use the report as a guiding tool for developing, implementing, and evaluating road safety interventions.

Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ing. David O. Adonteng, expressed concern over the rising incidence of road accidents, calling on all stakeholders to intensify efforts to promote road safety advocacy.

“Let us preach road safety in churches, schools, and homes. Women, in particular, have an important role to play in influencing their husbands and families to adopt safer road practices,” he said and stressed the need for continuous advocacy.

Dr. Raphael Awuah, Regional Technical Advisor for Vital Strategies, in a presentation, highlighted the importance of data in road safety initiatives.

“Data is indeed the backbone of road safety improvement. Findings from this report help us assess trends, identify high-risk groups, and implement effective solutions to create safer roads for everyone,” he said.

A Daily Guide Report