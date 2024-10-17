Road Ministry Probes Buduburam Rock Blast Incident

Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has assured families of the rock blasting victims that a thorough investigation into the incident is underway to unravel the cause of the accident.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, October 14, 2024 at the Kasoa-Winneba Road Dualisation Project site at Budumburam, Central Region.

Head of Public Relations, Nasir Ahmed Yartey, said the ministry has started its investigations to uncover the cause of the rock blast incident which has claimed three lives, leaving many injured and hospitalised.

Mr. Yartey added that the ministry is currently engaging with relevant stakeholders including the Ghana Police Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to confirm the number of people affected and to ensure that those injured receive the necessary medical attention.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways offers its condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by this unfortunate incident. The Ministry also wishes those who suffered various degrees of injury as a result of the accident a speedy recovery.

Currently, investigations have commenced to unravel the cause of this unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

The statement added,” It is worth noting that the contractor has successfully carried out 21 controlled blasting exercises at the same site without incident, in collaboration with NADMO and the Ghana Police Service.

The Ministry assures the public that it will collaborate with relevant state institutions to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and disclose the findings to the public.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information Fatimatu Abubakar, Central Regional Minister Marigold Assan, and some government officials paid a visit to the area.

During the visit, the Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Kwesi Quansah, known as Akwesi Alhaji called for calm while Nananom engaged the government and the contractor to compensate the affected victims.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko Quarm, also entreated Buduburam residents not to engage in any action that would wreak havoc.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke