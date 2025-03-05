Robber Guns Down Okada Rider At Adugyama

Some of the okada riders at the hospital premises

An Okada rider has been gunned down by an armed robber at Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South-East District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, whose identity is yet to be established, fiendishly shot the victim who was on his motorbike and was heading towards Adugyama after he offloaded some goods in the community.

According to some eyewitnesses, the suspect after committing the heinous crime, fled the scene with the deceased’s motorbike, leaving him to his fate.

However, the suspect got involved in an accident a few kilometres away from the crime scene and was rushed to the Mankranso Hospital for treatment.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, is currently under investigation by the local police, who are yet to identify the deceased.

DGN gathered that some okada riders in the area reportedly stormed the hospital with the intent of attacking the suspect after hearing that he (suspect) was admitted there.

But for the swift intervention of the police, the suspect would have been lynched by the angry okada riders.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in police custody after receiving treatment at the hospital.

FROM David Afum, Mankranso