Akwaboah Drops New Single

Akwaboah

Gifted highlife artiste,Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, aka Akwaboah, has released his latest single titled ‘Never’.

Following the immense success of his annual Shades of Love Concert, which took place on Valentine’s Day, Akwaboah is excited to unveil this heartfelt track that showcases his signature style, blending rich melodies with soul-stirring lyrics.

In this high-class masterpiece, Akwaboah Jnr shows his talent in his chosen field with his silky voice and singing skills.

‘Never’ promises to be another hit in the artiste’s remarkable repertoire, continuing his tradition of releasing timeless highlife anthems on love, longing, and personal reflection.

Fans of Akwaboah will not want to miss this release, as the song speaks deeply to the universal theme of unbreakable love and commitment.

The music video for ‘Never’ was shot in South Africa by the renowned director, Godfather, known for his stunning visual storytelling. Akwaboah’s commitment to excellence shines through in every detail of the video, elevating his music to the next level.

From breathtaking landscapes to compelling narratives, Akwaboah’s ‘Never’ music video promises to be a visual feast that complements the emotional depth of the song.

Akwaboah has consistently proven that he doesn’t just make music; he creates art that resonates with audiences worldwide.

His dedication to producing high-quality visuals that match the power of his songs is a testament to his growth as an artiste.

Akwaboah understands that music videos are a crucial part of storytelling, and this new video serves as a powerful addition to his growing collection of cinematic visuals.

Fans can anticipate another masterpiece as Akwaboah continues to solidify his place as one of Ghana’s top musical exports. With ‘Never,’ he reinforces his reputation as a visionary artiste who takes every aspect of his craft seriously, from production to presentation.

As a master keyboardist, composer and song writer, Akwaboah Jnr has played for several local and international artistes, including Hugh Masekela.

He has also composed songs for several artistes who are making it big in the industry.