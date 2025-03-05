Aliu Mahama’s 79th Birthday Marked With Donation

A scene during the donation at the Cardio Centre

IN COMMEMORATION of the 79th birthday of the late former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, the Undaglow Empowerment Network in collaboration with the Aliu Mahama Foundation have made a donation to the Cardio Centre, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Items donated included five (5) cartons of Richoco, cartons of Lipton, five (5) cartons of medium-sized liquid soap, cartons of antibacterial hand liquid soap and dustbins.

Other items included 15 packs of Goldman brown sugar, 10 cartons of Don Simon, cartons of hand sanitizer, and cartons of medical gloves, 30 packs of toilet roll, 3 cartons of nose mask, 10 cartons of 5 litre-liquid soap, 12 packs of Jumbo size tissue, 100 packs of bottled water, and 20 cartons of milk, to manage the cardio centre.

Founder of Undaglow Empowerment Network, Fayad Aliu Mahama, recalled the fond memories of the hospital staff’s dedication and support during the late Vice President’s and his wife’s numerous admissions.

“3rd March is a very special day, as it marks the birthday of my late father. As we celebrate his 79th birthday, we recognise the importance of supporting health institutions like the Cardio Centre. The Cardio Centre holds a sacred place in our hearts, as both my parents received care here during their times of need,” he added.

Executive Director of Aliu Mahama Foundation, Dr. Samuel K. Frimpong said that the donation is a token of appreciation for the tireless efforts of the Cardio Centre’s staff, stating that the facility will always hold a special place, “and we look forward to continuing our relationship with this esteemed institution.”

Director of National Cardiothoracic Centre, Dr. Kow Entsua-Mensah, on his part, noted that the centre prides itself on providing world-class cardio care, however, the high cost of its services makes it challenging for the average Ghanaian to access them.

“We rely heavily on donations from individuals, NGOs, corporate institutions, and philanthropists to make our services more affordable. In fact, over 95% of our patients require sponsorship or funding from external sources.

“This highlights the importance of community support in ensuring that our services remain accessible to all,” he stated.

“We urge everyone to rise and support each other in providing quality healthcare. Let us work together to establish well-founded hospitals that care for the ordinary person, regardless of their background or financial means,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke