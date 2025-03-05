UEW Holds Intellectual Property Public Lecture

Dr. Edward Kwakwa

The Department of Music, School of Creative Arts at University of Education (UEW), Winneba, has held a public lectureon the theme”Intellectual Property and Global Challenges” to educate stakeholders in the creative arts industry.

Dr. Edward Kwakwa, Assistant Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), was one of the main speakers at the event.

The lecture, chaired by Prof. Emmanuel Obed Acquah, Dean of the School of Creative Arts, and hosted by Dr. John Francis Annan, Head of the Department of Music Education, explored various aspects of intellectual property, including its definition, international governance, and global challenges.

Dr. Kwakwa, who traveled from Geneva, Switzerland to Ghana to share his expertise, was introduced by Benjamin OduroArhin Jnr, popularly known as Bnoskka, a creative arts business and intellectual property consultant and lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba.

Speaking at the lecture, Dr. Kwakwa emphasized that intellectual property is a tool of empowerment, particularly in the context of global health, climate change, and sustainable development.

He highlighted WIPO’s contributions to addressing global challenges, including its “Green” mandate, and noted that 70% of intellectual property filings come from Africa, Asia, and North America.

The lecture was preceded by a captivating performance by the Seperewa Ensemble, which set the tone for the event.

Virtual participants also joined in, and Dr. Kwakwa responded to questions from the audience. As a token of appreciation, Bnoskka presented Dr. Kwakwa with a painting created by artist Sagoe Is Art. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Augusta Arko-Mensah.