Robbers Attack Passengers On Asankragwa Road

The Assemblyman who was shot in the Asankragwa shooting incident

Armed robbers on Sunday attacked some travellers using the Asankragwa-Kwabeng road on the Asankragwa-Kumasi highway and robbed them of their monies and other valuables.

The unfortunate incident happened at about 10pm on Sunday.

A former assembly member for Kwabeng, Martin Luther, who was a victim of the robbery, was shot in his right thigh and is currently on admission at a hospital.

He later told journalists that he was riding home on his motorbike when he bumped into the robbery scene, so he turned and decided to run for his life but was shot by the robbers.

“I was riding my motorbike when I got to a spot where the road was blocked with Pragia and a Kia vehicle as if there was an accident on the road. I got near but I realised they were armed robbers. I saw a lot of passengers lying on the road. I wanted to turn and one of them shot me,” he said.

He said the robbers had robbed several people, adding “the robbers numbered about six. They maltreated many of the passengers.”

The Asankragwa District Police Commander, Supt Daniel Anane Amoah, confirmed the attack and said the armed robbers attacked vehicles and passengers who were plying the road at the time.

He said the robbers took cash and mobile phones from their victims.

“I can confirm the incident. We heard the attack around 10pm. My patrol team quickly moved to the scene but unfortunately, we met only one car. They shot one of their victims after robbing him of his money,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, some residents in the area disclosed that the spot where the incident happened had become notorious for armed robbery attacks of late.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi