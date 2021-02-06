Robbers Kill 2 Drivers On Bolgatanga-Tamale Highway

Reports reaching DGN Online indicates that suspected armed robbers have shot dead two drivers on the Bolgatanga-Tamale Highway.

The drivers are said to have been shot at Balungu.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) first reported about the alleged shooting incident.

According to reports based on an eyewitness account, two masked robbers opened fire from AK-47 rifles on the Highway at Pusu-Namongo, a community in the Talensi District, on a truck driver who was heading from Kumasi with passengers to Burkina Faso to purchase tomatoes.

Reports say the robbers shot another driver on a trailer loaded with bags of cement and that the bodies have been deposited at the Upper East Regional Hospital’s morgue for autopsy while the passengers who suffered gunshot wounds in the attack are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

By Melvin Tarlue