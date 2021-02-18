Robbers Return GH¢51,900

Suspected armed robbers have reportedly returned an amount of fifty one thousand nine hundred Ghana cedis they robbed from their victim over the last weekend in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa.

The robbers’ unusual gesture followed the invocation of eight deities by owners of the robbed money.

According to sources at the regional crime office, the money was dropped at the doorstep of one of the owners of the monies who had earlier been subjected to torture by the gun-wielding robbers when they descended upon him.

The money belonged to a group of traders who ply between Wa, the Upper West Regional capital and Leo, a trading town in Burkina Faso, a route now scene of incessant robbery attacks.

The traders in their bid to outwit the robbers decided to be handing over their monies to one of their colleagues during their trips.

The method worked until the robbers discovered what the traders had decided to do.

After collecting the monies from his colleagues, the leader returned home prior to their departure for Leo. The robbers identified the bearer of the monies and descended upon him, making away with the whooping amount of money.

The owners of the monies immediately asked the robbers to return the monies within three days or be struck by the eight deities.

Residents spoke about the development with some of them wondering whether it was indeed the invocation of the deities which pushed the robbers to return the booty.

The Upper West Regional Police Command has confirmed that a case of robbery was reported and a statement of the complainant taken.

According to the Regional Police PRO, ASP Joy Afagbedzi, the complainant later came to report that the money had been deposited at his doorstep.

The police have since visited the house and confirmed that the money had been returned. The police however distanced themselves from the invocation of the deities, saying that their work is limited to protecting lives and property.