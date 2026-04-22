Robbery Suspects Nabbed in Obuasi 

The Ashanti South Regional Police Intelligence Directorate has arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery attack on an Indian national in Obuasi and a separately planned robbery operation targeting a distribution company in the same area.

According to police reports, the arrests were made following credible intelligence received on April 16, 2026, that a group of armed men were planning an attack in Obuasi.

Acting swiftly, a police team arrested suspect Iddrisu Fuseini, also known as “Iddi”, at his hideout in Bedieso, Obuasi.

During interrogation, Fuseini confessed to being part of a six-member gang that attacked the Indian national at his New Baakoyeden residence on April 12, 2026, making away with GH₵150,000.00.

He revealed that the attack was orchestrated following a tip-off from suspect Ibrahim, an employee of the victim.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a second suspect, Shaibu Mohammed, also known as “SM” or “Cicinati”, on April 20, 2026, at his Gausu, Obuasi hideout. Mohammed admitted to participating in the planning of the robbery and confirmed that the gang had planned to rob a distribution company near Mawuli Hotel in Obuasi.

The suspects are currently standing trial at the Obuasi Circuit Court in connection with a separate robbery of GH₵600,000.00. A manhunt is ongoing to arrest the remaining accomplices and recover a pump-action gun and a locally manufactured pistol believed to be in their possession.