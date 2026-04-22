ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC Listed On Ghana Stock Exchange

ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC officially listed 640,000,000 ordinary shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange under the ticker “ZEN” on April 22, 2026.

The listing follows a fully subscribed IPO that raised GH¢640 million, offering 128 million shares at GH¢5.00 each, marking a major milestone for indigenous downstream petroleum companies.

Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Stock Exchange, Frank Yoofi Mensah Berle, indicated that Zen’s listing demonstrates the company’s vision for long-term strategic growth and value creation – a vision we want all Ghanaian companies to aspire to.

” We congratulate ZEN Petroleum Holdings’ board and management on this achievement. By going public, you’ve opened new opportunities for growth, enhanced your corporate profile, and created avenues for investors to participate in your success,” he said.

Frank Berle indicated that the Exchange remains committed to supporting companies like Zen in accessing long-term capital, promoting transparency, good governance, and investor confidence.

Founder and Managing Director of ZEN Petroleum, William Tewiah, said the listing reflects years of discipline, resilience, and a clear belief in what a Ghanaian enterprise can achieve.

“Sixteen years ago, ZEN began with a simple but bold conviction — that a wholly Ghanaian company could compete, grow, and succeed in a sector largely dominated by multinational players. Today’s listing is not the end of that journey; it is a new phase. It reflects how far we have come and signals our readiness to build a truly enduring Ghanaian enterprise. By listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange, we are opening our doors to the investing public and making a clear statement: ZEN is not just a company built by a few — it is a company that can be owned by many, and one that contributes meaningfully to Ghana’s economic future.

We are also deepening our commitment to transparency, strong governance, and sustainable growth — principles that will guide us as we scale further,” he said.

William Tewiah said the company seeks to strengthen its position across the downstream petroleum value chain, continue investing in infrastructure that improves efficiency and reliability, and expand opportunities for Ghanaian participation in the energy sector.

Board Chairman of ZEN Petroleum, Frank Adu, applauded the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Central Securities Depository for their guidance and support throughout the listing process.

“As we celebrate today, we remain focused on building a stronger business, maintaining the highest standards of governance, and delivering long-term value for all our stakeholders,” he stated.

Sir Sam Jonah, Guest Speaker at the function, said this achievement affords the company access to capital that’ll fuel its next growth phase – new infrastructure, capacity, and reach.

“When ZEN opens its shares to the public, it’s empowering every Ghanaian to own a piece of this company. That’s practical empowerment. ZEN’s decision to go public is part of a quiet but consequential revolution – Ghanaian entrepreneurs believing they can grow, go public, and make a broader impact,” he added.