Woman Arrested Over 9-Year Old Girl Abduction

The Odumase-Krobo District Command arrested a female suspect, Regina Mamle Tawiah, on Monday, 20th April, 2026, in connection with the abduction of a nine-year-old girl at Agormanya Zongo in the Odumase-Krobo district.

Narrating the situation, Chief Inspector Bridget Opoku of the Public Affairs Unit, Ghana Police Service, Eastern Region, indicated in a statement that on Sunday, 19th April, 2026, the Odumase-Krobo district Command received a complaint from the victim’s father that his daughter had left home and had since not returned.

C/Inspector Bridget indicated that following investigations and intelligence, officers from the Odumase-Krobo district, with the assistance of BNI personnel at the Accra International Airport, arrested suspect Regina Mamle Tawiah, aged 36, and rescued the victim at the Accra International Airport.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was trying to send the victim to Kenya. Meanwhile, the victim has been reunited with her father,” the statement read.

The suspect, Regina Mamle Tawiah, who was arraigned before the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court today, 21/04/26, pleaded not guilty and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 5th May, 2026, for a case management conference.