Roger Federer Wants Merger Of Men’s and Women’s Tennis Governing Bodies

April 22, 2020

Roger Federer

Roger Federer has urged the merging of the governing bodies of the men’s and women’s tennis governing bodies.

He made the call in a tweet, saying with the merger is key considering the crisis facing sports worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He believes “now is the time” for the men’s and women’s governing bodies to merge while tennis is in limbo because of the coronavirus.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion says a merger of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) “probably should have happened”.

He asked that “We can come out of this with two weakened bodies or one stronger body.”

In his tweet on Wednesday, April 22, Federer noted that “I am not talking about merging competition on the court but merging the two governing bodies that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours.

“It’s too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories.”

By Melvin Tarlue

