Approval has been granted to German Pharmaceutical Companies to test covid-19 vaccine in Germany.

German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, April 22.

He says “German pharmaceutical companies today got approval to test covid 19 vaccine in Germany. Important step.”

By Melvin Tarlue